21 August 2025 Build 19686757 Edited 21 August 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Your Review Matters!

Hey everyone, if you’ve played President 47, we’d really appreciate it if you could take a moment to leave us a review here on Steam. Reviews help a ton by giving us valuable feedback to keep improving. Thanks so much for your support!

Update Notes

We’ve been hard at work making improvements to President 47, and here’s what’s new in this update:

Language Support

The game is now translated into multiple languages so more players around the world can join the fight for freedom!

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Minor polish and quality-of-life updates across the board.



Thank you all for playing President 47 and sharing your feedback. Stay tuned—more updates and new content are on the way!

