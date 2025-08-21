 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Last Epoch Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19686724 Edited 21 August 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Level update

level

fixing

how does look level

fun faktor

gameplay

and many more are tested

good luck.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3120751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link