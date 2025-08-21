・ステージ３の難易度調整を実施。
・一部チャンク読み込みが機能していない箇所について修正を実施。
・ダルマの接触条件を緩めました。
・カメラ距離変更についての操作説明を追加。
====
Adjusted the difficulty level of stage 3.
Fixed some chunk loading problems.
Loosened contact conditions for dharma.
Added explanation of how to change camera distance.
8.22 UPDATE
