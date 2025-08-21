 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19686518 Edited 21 August 2025 – 16:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
・ステージ３の難易度調整を実施。
・一部チャンク読み込みが機能していない箇所について修正を実施。
・ダルマの接触条件を緩めました。
・カメラ距離変更についての操作説明を追加。

Adjusted the difficulty level of stage 3.
Fixed some chunk loading problems.
Loosened contact conditions for dharma.
Added explanation of how to change camera distance.

