FIXED THE MOST MAJOR CRITICAL SERIOUS BUG OF ALL TIME where playing the game in a non english language would cause players to be unable to purchase totems and items from the shop (string comparisons). My jaw absolutely dropped when I found out this to be the problem. My sincere apologies to everyone who has been affected by this bug for this long.



Upgrades being reset on loading a save SHOULD be finally fixed!!!!!!!!! There could still be a few bugs but the system should behave much better now

Updated the trader logic to add items directly to inventory to prevent situations where items could get kicked and launched or simply fall through the floor

Fixed bug where selecting a perk, then closing and reopening the perk selection screen would cause it to bug out



Phew.... Thanks!



