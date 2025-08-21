My dearest friends, hello! This is gonna be the first out of a few updates i'll be pushing out for Trauma Football in the near future, it's also likely to be the beefiest one. Take a look at it, why don't you?

NEW CONTENT:

-Totally unrelated to any famous fighting game released in the early 90's, Trauma Football introduces the Turbo mode! Unlock this unique style of gameplay in the Trophy Room to experience the game at breakneck speed and with modified physics!

-3 other unlockables have been added to the Trophy Room, for a total of 28.

-Plenty of new dialogue has been written and implemented all over the game.

BUG FIXES:

-Fixed a bug where you couldn't kick the ball while running.

-Fixed a bug where you could move while in your fallen state.

-Fixed the calculations for the opponent's stat changes in Season and Streak.

-Fixed/rebalanced the calculations for when you bribe the opposing team when gambling.

-Fixed a bug where you could obtain the prototype build through unintended circumstances.

-Fixed a bug where the goalie would occasionally start running outside the goal area.

AESTHETIC IMPROVEMENTS:

-Introduced post-processing effects.

-Increased the size of the team indicators under each player.

-Both camera angles have been reworked to be more dynamic.

-Slightly improved the particle system.

-Minor UI improvements have been made.

-Added 5 new tracks from Dabrelibre/Livio Brescia.

-Other stuff.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES/IMPROVEMENTS:

-Increased pushback when you get kicked.

-Rebalanced the reward system for the minigames.

-Rebalanced the gameplay difficulty for the minigames.

-Recalculated the physics behind both types of kicks.

-Recalculated the way speed changes according to your attitude.

-Recalculated some of the interactions with the ball.

-You can now see the precise amount of Suspicion you have next to the bar.

-Reaching the Suspicion bar limit will make you lose all your Silver Coins.

-Modified a lot of the unique CPU changes related to Attitude.

-Captains of each team will have slightly better stats than other players.