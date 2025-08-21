 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19686253 Edited 21 August 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 8.2.8

1 Adjusted Spider Fang stats

2 Adjusted Spider Bow stats

3 Fixed a bug where the Spider Bow didn't display the number of arrows

4 Fixed the Spider Staff's ball shot

5 Added a Silk Grappling Hook

6 Added Grappling Hook resource loading

7 Added Grappling Hook attribute configuration

8 Added Spider Equipment crafting recipes

9 Added Loom crafting tooltips

10 Fixed a bug where arrow critical damage was incorrectly calculated

11 Balanced all current armor values

12 Balanced all knife values

13 Balanced all bow values

Alpha Net 8.2.7

1 Added a new mushroom background wall

2 Fixed a bug where mushrooms and flowers wouldn't spawn

3 Added Spider Queen Venom Sacs

4 Added Spider Queen Fangs

5 Added Spider Queen Poison Bow

6 Added Spider Queen Staff

7 Added Spider Queen Eggs

8 Added Spider Queen death drops

9 Fixed a bug in the evening lighting calculation for clouds

