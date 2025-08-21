Alpha Net 8.2.8
1 Adjusted Spider Fang stats
2 Adjusted Spider Bow stats
3 Fixed a bug where the Spider Bow didn't display the number of arrows
4 Fixed the Spider Staff's ball shot
5 Added a Silk Grappling Hook
6 Added Grappling Hook resource loading
7 Added Grappling Hook attribute configuration
8 Added Spider Equipment crafting recipes
9 Added Loom crafting tooltips
10 Fixed a bug where arrow critical damage was incorrectly calculated
11 Balanced all current armor values
12 Balanced all knife values
13 Balanced all bow values
Alpha Net 8.2.7
1 Added a new mushroom background wall
2 Fixed a bug where mushrooms and flowers wouldn't spawn
3 Added Spider Queen Venom Sacs
4 Added Spider Queen Fangs
5 Added Spider Queen Poison Bow
6 Added Spider Queen Staff
7 Added Spider Queen Eggs
8 Added Spider Queen death drops
9 Fixed a bug in the evening lighting calculation for clouds
Changed files in this update