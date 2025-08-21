 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19686140 Edited 21 August 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🗿New Content – Territory

- Territory boarders have been added to the map, to gain more territory you must expand using military resources

- Territory can only be claimed next to existing territory

- Buildings can only be built within your territory

- Choose from your 5 most recent unlocked military resources

- The amount needed to add a tile to your territory is calculated by value, starting at 100 with increments multiplied by x1.25 - subject to balance

- Add Fog of War, expanding territory will reveal more of the grid, not calling it a map, as well it's not a map of anything.

- Resources that travel through the FoW will reveal it

- Territory building Graphic

- New Warrior Camp building, adds Warrior to the Stone Age.

🎨 New Feature – Theme Editor

- The start of a UI colours theme editor under settings.

- There are some missing, so expect more options to come.

- Taking suggestions

⌨️ New Feature – Shortcuts Editor

- The start of the shortcuts editor under settings.

- There are probably some missing, so expect more options to come.

- Taking suggestions

Quality of Life Improvements

- Switching Governments no longer resets all social policies.  Only the most recent ones turned on if adopting a government with less SP slots.  There is a warning when switching Governments.


⚖️ Balance

- Buildings no longer cause negative happiness

- Trades are now wipe from the server when you reincarnate, you will get a warning if you have any.


🐛 Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where buying resources on the player market didn't calculate the currency taken properly

- Fixed an issue where the percentage to next building card wasn't calculated properly

- Added missing Caravel graphic

- Fixed a bug where shutdown buildings didn't update in the resource watch

