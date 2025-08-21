🗿New Content – Territory
- Territory boarders have been added to the map, to gain more territory you must expand using military resources
- Territory can only be claimed next to existing territory
- Buildings can only be built within your territory
- Choose from your 5 most recent unlocked military resources
- The amount needed to add a tile to your territory is calculated by value, starting at 100 with increments multiplied by x1.25 - subject to balance
- Add Fog of War, expanding territory will reveal more of the grid, not calling it a map, as well it's not a map of anything.
- Resources that travel through the FoW will reveal it
- Territory building Graphic
- New Warrior Camp building, adds Warrior to the Stone Age.
🎨 New Feature – Theme Editor
- The start of a UI colours theme editor under settings.
- There are some missing, so expect more options to come.
- Taking suggestions
⌨️ New Feature – Shortcuts Editor
- The start of the shortcuts editor under settings.
- There are probably some missing, so expect more options to come.
- Taking suggestions
✅ Quality of Life Improvements
- Switching Governments no longer resets all social policies. Only the most recent ones turned on if adopting a government with less SP slots. There is a warning when switching Governments.
⚖️ Balance
- Buildings no longer cause negative happiness
- Trades are now wipe from the server when you reincarnate, you will get a warning if you have any.
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where buying resources on the player market didn't calculate the currency taken properly
- Fixed an issue where the percentage to next building card wasn't calculated properly
- Added missing Caravel graphic
- Fixed a bug where shutdown buildings didn't update in the resource watch
Changed files in this update