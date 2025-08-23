 Skip to content
Major 23 August 2025 Build 19686016 Edited 23 August 2025 – 16:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Color Customization: Store Racks

Now it's possible to change the color of your store racks.

You can customize the store rack colors by pressing the B-key (by default) when you hover over a store rack.

It's B-key by default. You can change it from the Options-Controls.

Keybinding: Options -> Controls -> Customize Color

Please select "Apply to the same type" if you want all the same type of store racks in the same color.

Please select "Apply to all" if you want all the store racks in the same color.

Changed files in this update

