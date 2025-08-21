Patchnote #48 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21225) - 21/08/2025
Monster
Driftborn Salt Shaker Fix: Fixed a bug where the Driftborn was not properly affected when a player threw a salt shaker.
Crossdoor Monster Fix: Fixed a bug causing performance drops when monsters tried to pass through a door.
Gameplay
Minigame vault Cruise ship Modifie: Multiplayer laser visuals have been improved for better clarity.
Display Case Fix: Fixed a bug where it was possible to steal items without breaking the glass.
Extinguisher & Laser NEW: Using a fire extinguisher on lasers now makes them temporarily visible.
LD
Cruise Ship Loot Rate Adjusted: Increased the drop rate of recoverable items.
Cruise Ship Fix: Fixed an issue on seed -345987612 where part of the map was not generated.
General
Van Cinematic Fix: The intro now displays the host’s van.
Rejoin Fix: Fixed a bug where a KO’d player’s body was destroyed if they left the game at the same time.
Cruise Ship Teambag Fix: The Teambag associated with the Cruise Ship environment is now correctly available in the customization shop.
Boss Dialog Fix: Fixed a bug where cashing out at the end of a heist was impossible on timeout.
Salt Shaker Outline Fix: The salt shaker outline now matches its model.
