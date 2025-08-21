 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19685637
Update notes via Steam Community

Patchnote #48 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21225) - 21/08/2025

Monster

  • Driftborn Salt Shaker Fix: Fixed a bug where the Driftborn was not properly affected when a player threw a salt shaker.

  • Crossdoor Monster Fix: Fixed a bug causing performance drops when monsters tried to pass through a door.

Gameplay

  • Minigame vault Cruise ship Modifie: Multiplayer laser visuals have been improved for better clarity.

  • Display Case Fix: Fixed a bug where it was possible to steal items without breaking the glass.

  • Extinguisher & Laser NEW: Using a fire extinguisher on lasers now makes them temporarily visible.

LD

  • Cruise Ship Loot Rate Adjusted: Increased the drop rate of recoverable items.

  • Cruise Ship Fix: Fixed an issue on seed -345987612 where part of the map was not generated.

General

  • Van Cinematic Fix: The intro now displays the host’s van.

  • Rejoin Fix: Fixed a bug where a KO’d player’s body was destroyed if they left the game at the same time.

  • Cruise Ship Teambag Fix: The Teambag associated with the Cruise Ship environment is now correctly available in the customization shop.

  • Boss Dialog Fix: Fixed a bug where cashing out at the end of a heist was impossible on timeout.

  • Salt Shaker Outline Fix: The salt shaker outline now matches its model.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2208571
