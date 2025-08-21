Crossdoor Monster Fix : Fixed a bug causing performance drops when monsters tried to pass through a door.

Driftborn Salt Shaker Fix : Fixed a bug where the Driftborn was not properly affected when a player threw a salt shaker.

Extinguisher & Laser NEW : Using a fire extinguisher on lasers now makes them temporarily visible.

Display Case Fix : Fixed a bug where it was possible to steal items without breaking the glass.

Minigame vault Cruise ship Modifie : Multiplayer laser visuals have been improved for better clarity.

Cruise Ship Fix : Fixed an issue on seed -345987612 where part of the map was not generated.

Cruise Ship Loot Rate Adjusted : Increased the drop rate of recoverable items.

Van Cinematic Fix: The intro now displays the host’s van.



Rejoin Fix: Fixed a bug where a KO’d player’s body was destroyed if they left the game at the same time.



Cruise Ship Teambag Fix: The Teambag associated with the Cruise Ship environment is now correctly available in the customization shop.



Boss Dialog Fix: Fixed a bug where cashing out at the end of a heist was impossible on timeout.

