- Added cross-play support in preparation for the console release.



- The Miner has had their vision reduced and will no longer aggro onto players behind him.



- Fixed an error with grass that prevented it from spawning correctly in chapter 5, chapter 6 and the swamp/dead forest case files.



- Chapter 6 now resets lives in the final area, and revival bracers can be found scattered around.



- The mining lantern in chapter 6 (and found in case files) has had a significant brightness increase.



- Fixed a bug which resulted in the sliding puzzle in chapter 6 sometimes breaking.



- Fixed a bug where the flashlight didn't "break" correctly in chapter 6.