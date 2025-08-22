Hello everyone, I am happy to present to you the new Vanity update, here is a summary of what's new:
- Removed camera shake when shooting
- Added cancel reload
- added 2 new weapons in wave mode
- Added a soccer ball to some maps
- Added a new map for control point mode
- Added a new map for Team Deathmatch mode
- Added a server code system to be able to join these friends quickly by entering the code
- We now jump higher on classic game modes
- From now on there are two distinct teams: humans and animals
- We can now customize these parts (only sniper, low gravity, disable capacity and ultimate..)
- We can now aim lower
- Improved editor mode and fixed many issues
- Several new game modes are available in the map editor
- Main menu reworked
- Some other minor changes
- Bug Fixes
