Hello everyone, I am happy to present to you the new Vanity update, here is a summary of what's new:

- Removed camera shake when shooting

- Added cancel reload

- added 2 new weapons in wave mode

- Added a soccer ball to some maps

- Added a new map for control point mode

- Added a new map for Team Deathmatch mode

- Added a server code system to be able to join these friends quickly by entering the code

- We now jump higher on classic game modes

- From now on there are two distinct teams: humans and animals

- We can now customize these parts (only sniper, low gravity, disable capacity and ultimate..)

- We can now aim lower

- Improved editor mode and fixed many issues

- Several new game modes are available in the map editor

- Main menu reworked

- Some other minor changes

- Bug Fixes