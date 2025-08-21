Finally after lots and lots of struggle i managed to integrate SailSim OnLine features into the native Linux build. All Linux users are welcome to try the features, browse through the settings, look at all the cool features which have been collecting user feedback all this time on other platforms.



I also created a small discussion in the Community hub for those who have any notes or bugs to report. The integration is relatively new so if you see something off, please post it there and i shall look into it.



The only thing i haven't finished yet is the Cross-Play Racing which should become available in next revisions now that i have the Linux integration nailed down.



The current version of SailSim 5.75 has been tested on Ubuntu 22.04