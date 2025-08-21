 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19685540 Edited 21 August 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The ennemies now grow up their stats and quantity, depending on the time spent on map and buildings destroyed
- Add a bonus to the supply looted while expanding the map size
- The Xaris have now their own miniboss
- The Cantina is now avaible! You can recruit your very first melling crew!
- Lot of little changes

