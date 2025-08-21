- The ennemies now grow up their stats and quantity, depending on the time spent on map and buildings destroyed
- Add a bonus to the supply looted while expanding the map size
- The Xaris have now their own miniboss
- The Cantina is now avaible! You can recruit your very first melling crew!
- Lot of little changes
Map difficulty and more...
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update