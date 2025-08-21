This update addresses issues from the latest Pets & Global Chat update.
Changes
Plaza: The Cat Cafe's no weapons zone has been expanded further away from the front of the building
Plaza: The Dog Park no longer allows weapons
Plaza: The Dog Park benches can now be sat in
Plaza: Removed loading screens from Lighthouse doors and the exterior Monorail doorways
Plaza: Added door sounds when using loading screen doors and added some door animations to the sliding doors
Plaza: Various occlusion culling optimizations
Optimizations
Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the monorail bridge's support cables
Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the D.I.Y. Store's interior structure
Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Cat Cafe's interior entryway
Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Cat Cafe's spiral staircase
Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Celebrations Store interior structure
Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Condo Realtor store interior structure
Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Casino exterior doorway walls/ceiling mesh
Plaza: Reduced the object count in Tower Threads store
Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the structures above the stores
Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the theater exterior
Bug Fixes
Fixed major memory leak when using appearance store/condo/stores
Plaza: Fixed the Poseidon roller coaster going through the geometry of the fake Arcade interior
Plaza: Fixed the colored liquids in the back room of the Tower Threads store not rendering
Plaza: Fixed broken lightmaps on monorail track
Plaza: Fixed a hole in the Tower Threads store's back room ceiling
Plaza: Fixed some lighting errors in the trivia's fake interior
Plaza: Fixed broken materials in the Bowling Alley interior
Plaza: Fixed the Bowling sign inside the Bowling Alley interior having bad material assignments
Plaza: Fixed the desk inside the Bowling Alley from having its front panel texture looking stretched
Condo: Fixed pumpkin materials
Condo: Fixed seat camera offsets in hidden seat
Plaza: Fixed Dark Voyage sound playing when leaving the Arcade
Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!
We love awesome people like you!
Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:
If you love our game and want to support its development, please consider getting a Supporter Pack! We'd be so grateful!
Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.
For bug reports: Bug Reports
For suggestions: Submit a Suggestion
<3 PixelTail Games
Changed files in this update