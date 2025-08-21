 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19685492 Edited 21 August 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update addresses issues from the latest Pets & Global Chat update.

Changes

  • Plaza: The Cat Cafe's no weapons zone has been expanded further away from the front of the building

  • Plaza: The Dog Park no longer allows weapons

  • Plaza: The Dog Park benches can now be sat in

  • Plaza: Removed loading screens from Lighthouse doors and the exterior Monorail doorways

  • Plaza: Added door sounds when using loading screen doors and added some door animations to the sliding doors

  • Plaza: Various occlusion culling optimizations

Optimizations

  • Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the monorail bridge's support cables

  • Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the D.I.Y. Store's interior structure

  • Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Cat Cafe's interior entryway

  • Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Cat Cafe's spiral staircase

  • Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Celebrations Store interior structure

  • Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Condo Realtor store interior structure

  • Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Casino exterior doorway walls/ceiling mesh

  • Plaza: Reduced the object count in Tower Threads store

  • Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the structures above the stores

  • Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the theater exterior

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed major memory leak when using appearance store/condo/stores

  • Plaza: Fixed the Poseidon roller coaster going through the geometry of the fake Arcade interior

  • Plaza: Fixed the colored liquids in the back room of the Tower Threads store not rendering

  • Plaza: Fixed broken lightmaps on monorail track

  • Plaza: Fixed a hole in the Tower Threads store's back room ceiling

  • Plaza: Fixed some lighting errors in the trivia's fake interior

  • Plaza: Fixed broken materials in the Bowling Alley interior

  • Plaza: Fixed the Bowling sign inside the Bowling Alley interior having bad material assignments

  • Plaza: Fixed the desk inside the Bowling Alley from having its front panel texture looking stretched

  • Condo: Fixed pumpkin materials

  • Condo: Fixed seat camera offsets in hidden seat

  • Plaza: Fixed Dark Voyage sound playing when leaving the Arcade

