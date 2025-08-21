This update addresses issues from the latest Pets & Global Chat update.

Plaza: Various occlusion culling optimizations

Plaza: Added door sounds when using loading screen doors and added some door animations to the sliding doors

Plaza: Removed loading screens from Lighthouse doors and the exterior Monorail doorways

Plaza: The Dog Park benches can now be sat in

Plaza: The Dog Park no longer allows weapons

Plaza: The Cat Cafe's no weapons zone has been expanded further away from the front of the building

Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the monorail bridge's support cables

Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the D.I.Y. Store's interior structure

Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Cat Cafe's interior entryway

Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Cat Cafe's spiral staircase

Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Celebrations Store interior structure

Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Condo Realtor store interior structure

Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the Casino exterior doorway walls/ceiling mesh

Plaza: Reduced the object count in Tower Threads store

Plaza: Optimized the collision mesh of the structures above the stores