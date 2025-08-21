Hey everyone! I got some feedback from several people and with that I did a top-to-bottom rework of several key game systems.

Now instead of simply restarting the level, players can rewind it to try again. This should ease game friction.

The HUD has been completely reworked to be cleaner and have more punch when you're scoring.

The tutorial has been updated and moved to a mandatory position in the new level select page, so new players will no longer miss it.

The default view is external now instead of internal.