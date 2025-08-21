 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 21 August 2025 Build 19685474 Edited 21 August 2025 – 15:13:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! I got some feedback from several people and with that I did a top-to-bottom rework of several key game systems.

Now instead of simply restarting the level, players can rewind it to try again. This should ease game friction.

The HUD has been completely reworked to be cleaner and have more punch when you're scoring.

The tutorial has been updated and moved to a mandatory position in the new level select page, so new players will no longer miss it.

The default view is external now instead of internal.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2795161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link