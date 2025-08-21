 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19685456
Hello Dismounters!

It's time to get serious with Steam Workshop. A HUGE tip of the hat to everyone who has created custom levels already, and now we want to highlight how it's done.

The goal is for Turbo Dismount 2 to be a game where levels and gameplay can evolve infinitely. The tools for custom levels are not just about roads, traps, and NPC vehicles, they are essentially a visual programming tool that makes it possible to create anything from new game modes to new traps, new mechanisms, new scoring logic... we have barely scratched the surface of their potential.

All levels in the game have been built with the same tools. Racing levels, Dismount levels, the glove power-up, catapults, drifting and so on are logic built with the same tools that are available for Workshop.

We want to help you make the best levels possible. The primary place for any support is on the Workshop Discussions forum, but don't hesitate to ping us on Bluesky & X/Twitter as well. There is a learning curve, but examples and documentation are going to improve as we make our way through Early Access.

This is also an update with a bunch of fixes and improvements to levels, graphics settings, and performance.

Levels

  • New level: Dismount Derby! (But you'll need to grab it from the Workshop!)

  • Scoring logic tweaks on: Barrel Jump, Chef's Kiss, Constructive Feedback, Glove Plaza, Bruise Control, Underbash, Punch 'em High, Slam Dunk, Stair Chase, Out of Office, Murder Moon, Tropic Cruise, Owtobahn

  • Big Air Compo scoring now based on jump distance! Leaderboards reset!

  • Parkade Drift scoring now based on drifting! Leaderboardsd reset!

Improvements

  • UI: Workshop tab re-worked! Clearer cards for level creators, access to Workshop through a card in the menu.

  • UI: Clearer "Upload to Workshop" functionality

  • UI: Incorrect selection shown in some level tabs

  • UI: Some users may have missed unwrapping some levels in the level selection menu. That is now fixed, but some may now have to unwrap levels again. Apologies!

  • UI, Graphics: Custom graphics settings added! Now possible to toggle bloom, depth of field, screen space reflections, and vignette

  • Graphics: Dust and smoke VFX visuals tweaked

  • Graphics: Dither see-through effect now always happens in correct location

  • Graphics: Contact particle improvements

  • Performance: Memory leak fixes

  • Performance: Light mast lights optimized

  • Performance: The game now properly throttles when not in focus

  • AI: NPC vehicles with reduced stupidity, now improved reactions to player proximity

  • Music now properly resumes if video capture is cancelled

  • Vehicles: Besserwisser now has a stronger reaction to boost pads

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2280351
  • Loading history…
