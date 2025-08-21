Hello Dismounters!

It's time to get serious with Steam Workshop. A HUGE tip of the hat to everyone who has created custom levels already, and now we want to highlight how it's done.

The goal is for Turbo Dismount 2 to be a game where levels and gameplay can evolve infinitely. The tools for custom levels are not just about roads, traps, and NPC vehicles, they are essentially a visual programming tool that makes it possible to create anything from new game modes to new traps, new mechanisms, new scoring logic... we have barely scratched the surface of their potential.

All levels in the game have been built with the same tools. Racing levels, Dismount levels, the glove power-up, catapults, drifting and so on are logic built with the same tools that are available for Workshop.

We want to help you make the best levels possible. The primary place for any support is on the Workshop Discussions forum, but don't hesitate to ping us on Bluesky & X/Twitter as well. There is a learning curve, but examples and documentation are going to improve as we make our way through Early Access.

This is also an update with a bunch of fixes and improvements to levels, graphics settings, and performance.

Levels

New level: Dismount Derby ! (But you'll need to grab it from the Workshop!)

Scoring logic tweaks on: Barrel Jump, Chef's Kiss, Constructive Feedback, Glove Plaza, Bruise Control, Underbash, Punch 'em High, Slam Dunk, Stair Chase, Out of Office, Murder Moon, Tropic Cruise, Owtobahn

Big Air Compo scoring now based on jump distance! Leaderboards reset!

Parkade Drift scoring now based on drifting! Leaderboardsd reset!

Improvements