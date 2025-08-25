Bug fixes:

-Rematch now selects expansions from game

-Base Set shown in expansion preview screen if no other expansions are selected

Card text fixes:

-Conversion Center showed incorrect defense value of 5 instead of 4.

-Warp Mech text missing the word "deck".

-Starhunter showed incorrect primary effect of 3 trade instead of 4.

-Leech showed incorrect ally text of "acquire card" instead of "acquire ship".

-Invader showed incorrect ally text of "acquire card" instead of "acquire ship".

-Shining Eye showed incorrect description text of "Trade Federation Base" instead of "Machine Cult Base".

-Assault Mech missing scrap effect layout

-Mech Stronghold showed incorrect combat value of 2 in self-scrap layout, instead of 6.

-Lieutenant Governor Labella showed incorrect text of "Federation" instead of "Trade Federation".

