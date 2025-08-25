 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19685400 Edited 25 August 2025 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes:
-Rematch now selects expansions from game
-Base Set shown in expansion preview screen if no other expansions are selected
Card text fixes:
-Conversion Center showed incorrect defense value of 5 instead of 4.
-Warp Mech text missing the word "deck".
-Starhunter showed incorrect primary effect of 3 trade instead of 4.
-Leech showed incorrect ally text of "acquire card" instead of "acquire ship".
-Invader showed incorrect ally text of "acquire card" instead of "acquire ship".
-Shining Eye showed incorrect description text of "Trade Federation Base" instead of "Machine Cult Base".
-Assault Mech missing scrap effect layout
-Mech Stronghold showed incorrect combat value of 2 in self-scrap layout, instead of 6.
-Lieutenant Governor Labella showed incorrect text of "Federation" instead of "Trade Federation".

