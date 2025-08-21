 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19685370
  • Fixed broken task updates (top right) on the first run.
  • Fixed blank task icon (appearing as a white square).
  • Improved tasks localization.
  • Fixed “Follow” task button not working on the first run.
  • Fixed crash in the sewer area when time-skipping on a bench.
  • Fixed crash on Steam Deck during the first cutscene.
  • Fixed missing text lines in Japanese, Russian, and Chinese localizations.
  • Fixed missing font assets in localization.
  • Fixed “Fade in” effect for electricity damage.
  • Fixed issue in the “Alibi” event where moving through the escape volume triggered the win screen (bug report #507).
  • Added “Motion Blur” option in the settings menu.
  • Fixed issue where the dialogue interface remained on screen after player death while holding Q.
  • Updated M animations.
  • Fixed weekend intro music repeating four times in a row.

