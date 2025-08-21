- Fixed broken task updates (top right) on the first run.
- Fixed blank task icon (appearing as a white square).
- Improved tasks localization.
- Fixed “Follow” task button not working on the first run.
- Fixed crash in the sewer area when time-skipping on a bench.
- Fixed crash on Steam Deck during the first cutscene.
- Fixed missing text lines in Japanese, Russian, and Chinese localizations.
- Fixed missing font assets in localization.
- Fixed “Fade in” effect for electricity damage.
- Fixed issue in the “Alibi” event where moving through the escape volume triggered the win screen (bug report #507).
- Added “Motion Blur” option in the settings menu.
- Fixed issue where the dialogue interface remained on screen after player death while holding Q.
- Updated M animations.
- Fixed weekend intro music repeating four times in a row.
Militsioner Playtest Patchnote - 0.47.3.5
