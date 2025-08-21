Hey Car Dealers!
Patch notes:
- Improved pedestrian behavior when colliding with the player’s vehicle.
- Removed speed limit from the tow truck and fixed gear functionality in the OffRider Boulder model.
- Added visual fixes and improvements to the part preview in the part repair machine.
- Fixed curb collision on the player’s lot.
- Adjusted the position of the “For Sale” note in the Phantom Cortega model.
- Disabled the vehicle reset app on the tablet while driving.
- Fixed the notification sound for canceled client meetings.
- Corrected the position of the tow dolly in the save system.
- Improved tow truck ramps behavior and driving while extended.
- Fixed a bug that allowed closing the photobooth gate even when the path was blocked by the tow dolly.
- Visual enhancements to notifications.
In one of our recent devlogs, we showed how to refuel the trailer and introduced one of its features. Today, we reveal what else it can be used for:
The trailer has an additional small fuel hose with a nozzle, which allows you to refuel both vehicles and fuel cans.
You’ll also find an extra storage compartment on the trailer, useful for carrying fuel cans or even shopping: big van + trailer = even more inventory space.
Another new feature in this patch is fuel cans. You can buy them at gas stations or shops, carry them in your inventory, and place them in the world using the radial menu and placement mode. Fuel cans can be filled from a tanker or dispenser, and a filled can is always handy to have with you to refuel your car - saving you from high emergency refueling fees.
