Patch 1.2 for System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is now available on PC platforms, including Steam, GOG, Epic Games, and Humble Bundle, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.



We're still ironing out issues for Nintendo Switch to be addressed in the 1.2 patch, and expect the patch to be available to Switch owners within the coming weeks. We'll share an update as soon as the 1.2 patch is available on Nintendo Switch.

MULTIPLAYER

Select multiplayer enemies will no longer become invincible under specific conditions.

Fixed missing or overlapped items in the player’s inventory upon loading a save.

Adjusted multiplayer behavior so that if a player disconnects from the game, everyone will return to the main menu. This is to prevent saving when players have left the session, altering the amount of players saved in that session.

Fixed cases of player script data disappearing when returning to a previous level after loading a save, causing O/S Upgrades to be locked incorrectly, among other issues.

Fixed a crash on the Recreation Deck caused by the spiders in the ceiling.

Fixed cases of script data piling up causing “infinite” load screens. Depending on the specific circumstance, a new session may be required.

Fixed several AI-related crashes when saving.

Fixed multiplayer to prevent team killing during cutscenes.

GAMEPLAY

Added a separate save slot for quick saves.

Fixed collision bugs where the player could randomly get stuck in geometry.

Fixed an uncommon crash in the penultimate level when entering water.

Fixed the “Advanced Ammo Usage” English text being incorrect.

Fixed numerous ways of breaking the cutscene on the ops deck.

Fixed the Marines Year 1 voice line not playing.

Fixed issue where players were not being pushed around properly by the steam vents in the penultimate level.

Improved head tracking for enemies and multiplayer characters.

Fixed head tracking on crew bodies, which was especially visible when in water.

Fixed dropping armor and implants on gamepad not removing their bonuses.

Fixed the sharpshooter trait incorrectly using the lethal weapon multiplier instead.

Fixed one of the software shorthands reading RSRH for Research.

Fixed the direction of the mouse wheel being flipped.

Added support for mouse wheel scrolling in the MFD panels.

Fixed the cyber interface only warning about toxic hazards upon opening the menu after loading a save.

Fixed the Marine’s Port MacArthur Weapons Range posting only granting +1 to Standard Weapons. It now correctly grants +2.

Fixed a rare crash in the MFD golf code when going between levels.

Fixed subtitles being incorrectly disabled when clicking reset in the options menu.

Fixed some XERXES subtitles using A instead of R when referring to some hacked turrets.

Misc localization fixes.

INPUT

Fixed custom binds not applying to inventory mode until the game was restarted.

Added a joystick smoothing checkbox to the options menu.

DISPLAY / UI

Fixed flickering objects.

Fixed bloom affecting full-screen flashes.

Fixed 3D objects in the MFD panels not properly updating the ambient light color.

Fixed psi invisibility not fading your weapon.

Fixed the alignment of many buttons in the main menu.

Focus now starts on the confirm button when saving the game, instead of the name text box.

Added a dimming effect when depressing buttons with a mouse click.

Fixed filtering of images in the menu.

Fixed the “hold crouch” and “toggle crouch” text being swapped.

AUDIO

Fixed audio looping when loading with the FMOD audio driver.

ASSETS

Fixed a banner in the Space Station having missing polygons on one side.

Fixed a misaligned ceiling window in the Bonne Chance lounge.

Fixed misalignment of the tall windows in the Bonne Chance lounge.

Fixed a misaligned window in the final level.

Updated KEX Engine video.

Added new Vault content!

PC

Added support for custom campaigns (fan missions).

Missing mods no longer prevent you from loading a save.

Fixed certain patches not being applied to the original missions.

Enabled the "enable_cheats" console command, allowing players to use "unlock_elevator" to quickly skip to the mid-game.

Added the following config variables, these may be set in the player's user.cfg file in the saved games folder, or using the developer console “set” command: “disable_flashes 1” allows photosensitive users to disable the red pain flashes and other full screen effects. “shock_no_help 1” lets players disable the gamepad help text when opening the inventory. “font_no_glyphs 1” lets players disable rendering of keys and buttons for in-game text. “num_save_slots_sp” lets players customize the number of save game slots in single-player. “num_save_slots_mp” is the same as the previous variable, but for multiplayer.

Upgraded SDL to version 3.2.18.

XBOX

Fixed a bug causing the game to crash when syncing settings between Xbox consoles of a different model.

Fixed 18 of the achievements not being marked as unlocked when restarting the game.

Fixed a crash when playing back videos with no audio in the Vault.

Fixed old 4:3 videos playing back stretched.

MODS

Fixed wrong Relation IDs (and LinkIDs as well) when compared to NewDark.

Fixed dbmod fingerprinting check.

Swapped weapon scripts to use a metaproperty for achievements, instead of taking up the second script slot.

Additional improvements to the underlying engine to give the game better compatibility with NewDark.

