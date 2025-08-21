Minor changes to Dino Explore!
1.4 that got released yesterday had a few issues.
I have fixed some bugs and other minor changes.
-Added 5 more facts to find
I have also taken feedback from a review, increasing the time of every ore wave.
-Ore wave now comes every 65-110 seconds.
//Enjoy!
Dino Explore Update 1.5!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update