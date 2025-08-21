 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19685304 Edited 21 August 2025 – 14:52:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor changes to Dino Explore!

1.4 that got released yesterday had a few issues.
I have fixed some bugs and other minor changes.

-Added 5 more facts to find
I have also taken feedback from a review, increasing the time of every ore wave.
-Ore wave now comes every 65-110 seconds.

//Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3788741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link