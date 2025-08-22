Combat Updates

Weapons and armor now feature full statistics and unique set bonuses, rewarding complete equipment collections with powerful effects. The combat interface has been redesigned for clarity and faster response. Critical information is easier to access mid-battle. Food consumption in combat has been streamlined, allowing players to sustain themselves without breaking combat flow. Cooking preparation is now quicker and more efficient.



Smithing

Expanded crafting options with new recipes and materials. Players can refine their techniques and work toward legendary creations.



Skills & Visuals

All skill tabs now share a unified design for smoother transitions. Each skill displays a unique backdrop, creating stronger immersion. Experience tracking has been corrected to eliminate persistent errors, and progression is now stable across all skills.



Exploration & World

Players can travel between towns, forests, and dungeons. Each region contains unique quests, enemies, and resources. Region discovery is no longer tied to inventory; progress is now stored within player data. Class bonuses are tied to regions (Virelerian, Thalarian, Umbranian, Thal’Norian), deepening both gameplay balance and lore.



Weather System

Rain, storms, fog, and overcast skies now enhance the world atmosphere with visuals and sounds. Weather influences experience gains: rain reduces Firemaking XP, while cloudy skies provide a global bonus to all skills. Future updates will extend weather effects to NPCs and spawn rates.



Inventory

Filtering options allow players to keep only essential resources visible.



Narrative

Class selection dialogues now provide a deeper introduction to the lore of Aradia, enriching the start of every adventure.



Bug Fixes

Corrected UI scaling and image sizing inconsistencies. Fixed XP tracking errors, equipment glitches, and resource anomalies. Resolved login stability issues and frontend crashes caused by undefined data.