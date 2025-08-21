 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19685259 Edited 21 August 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ New & Updated Features

  • 📦 Island Loot Overhaul – Lootable objects on the island (barrels, crates, etc.) now provide more valuable and useful items.

  • 🛢️ Container Loot Improvements – Containers contain increased amounts of higher-quality loot, making exploration more rewarding.

  • Item Durability Adjustments – Breaking times of items rebalanced for better survival pacing.

  • 🔥 Campfire Update – Campfires now last longer and burn brighter, extending survival utility.

  • 🛒 Shop Adjustments – Certain item prices reduced to make them more accessible.

  • 🐞 Bug Fixes – Minor user-reported issues resolved for improved stability and gameplay experience.

⚠️ Important Announcement

Some players have reported receiving a virus warning when launching the game.

Rest assured: The game does not contain any viruses or malicious software.
🛡️ These warnings are false positives caused by Windows Defender or other antivirus programs, due to a code-signing/certificate issue in certain regions.
🔧 We are actively working on a permanent fix. While we haven’t been able to reproduce the issue internally, investigations are ongoing.

Your safety and trust are our top priority. 💙 We will update you as soon as a fix is available.

