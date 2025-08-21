- Hatchers can now be used normally
- Garden expansion no longer creates unreachable areas for players
- Center expansion no longer creates unreachable areas for monsters and employees
- Buying Speed Improvement no longer breaks walk animations for employees
- Shelves now interact correctly
- Desks must now be free of other furniture before being placed back into cardboard boxes
- "Go to Next Day" on controller no longer opens both Pause Menu and End of Day screens
- Various other minor fixes
Patch 0.8.1
:ladybug: Bug Fixes
