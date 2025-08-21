 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19685189
Update notes via Steam Community
:ladybug: Bug Fixes

  • Hatchers can now be used normally
  • Garden expansion no longer creates unreachable areas for players
  • Center expansion no longer creates unreachable areas for monsters and employees
  • Buying Speed Improvement no longer breaks walk animations for employees
  • Shelves now interact correctly
  • Desks must now be free of other furniture before being placed back into cardboard boxes
  • "Go to Next Day" on controller no longer opens both Pause Menu and End of Day screens
  • Various other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3288271
