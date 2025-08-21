 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19685153 Edited 21 August 2025 – 14:39:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update

  • Added Jetpack upgrade!

  • Added 2 new Greenhouse tiers‎ (huge & gigantic) (they stack with the rest)!

Discord: https://discord.gg/f4m8NQ2kP8

