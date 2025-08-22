\[Anti-Cheat & Anti-Fraud System Enhancements]

Our development team's top priority is to create a clean and fair gaming environment for all Stalkers. In this update, we have added and improved our anti-fraud systems as follows.

Added defense against item looting cheats A new defense code has been implemented to prevent fraudulent activities related to item looting.

Refined cheat detection system We have improved the existing defense codes and added/enhanced the system to respond to new unauthorized programs and fraudulent activities.



All fraudulent activities are immediately recorded by the system. Based on these records, we will apply sanctions in batches as quickly as possible. We will continue to eradicate the use of fraudulent activities through constant monitoring and response.

\[Key Bug Fixes]

Crafting Fixed an issue where some items could not be crafted from the 'Witch's Cult Apostle' merchant. Fixed a bug where, in certain situations, attempting to craft would occasionally result in a different item being created than intended. Fixed an issue where some items were missing from the crafting list in the Workshop.

Party Fixed an issue where, after a party play session, one party member would occasionally be displayed as 'In Dungeon' upon returning to the lobby and could not rejoin the party.

System Fixed an issue where the item list in the Marketplace was not updating correctly. Fixed an issue where some 'Witch's Curse' effects were not being applied to characters. Fixed a bug where a Stalker not in the same party could execute a downed ally in Co-op PVE Mode.



\[New Features & Improvements]

Matchmaking for Beginners A safeguard has been added to match beginners with each other in Adventure Mode (PVE). The weighting applied to equipment scores in matchmaking across all game modes has been adjusted.

Improved Item Discard UI To clearly distinguish between the 'Split' and 'Discard' pop-up windows, a separate notification text will now be displayed in the 'Discard' window.

Changes to Ranked Match Entry Conditions Stalkers with a Prime Account can now enter Ranked Matches without any time restrictions.



\[Combat Improvements]

Shinobi Adjusted the hitboxes for Hiraikaku and Kibakufuda to fix an error where their hits were being nullified by the floor or walls.



The development team always considers it a crucial goal to create an environment where players of all skills and experience levels can enjoy the game.

One of our biggest challenges is to help Stalkers who are just starting out to naturally learn the system and combat without feeling unnecessary frustration.

After this update, Stalkers classified as 'beginners' based on our internal scoring criteria will be able to experience the early game in a less competitive environment in Co-op Mode (PVE). We hope that this improvement will allow new users to experience and accumulate small achievements and fun, naturally adapting to the game.

This is because the direction our development team is pursuing is not just a system that divides the user's experience into victory and defeat, but one that supports the entire journey of growing as an adventurer in this world against the threats of the dungeon. Ultimately, we aim to help you build upon these experiences, gradually advance to higher competitive tiers, and showcase your skills alongside various allies and enemies.

The development team will continue to contemplate and improve the system to make it enjoyable for Stalkers at all levels.

Thank you.