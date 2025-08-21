Easy. At this difficulty level, the stability of the chair is increased by 2 times. You would have to intentionally do something foolish for the chair to tip over during the descent..



Normal. The chair's stability remains unchanged from what it was before this update.



Hard. The chair's stability has been returned to approximate values as it was at the game's release. This is the original, classic version of the game.



This small update adds a difficulty selection screen. It’s very challenging to please all players, as all players are different. There are casual gamers, there are hardcore gamers, and everyone has different levels of patience.As a result, we have created three difficulty levels:We hope that now most of you will find a difficulty level that you consider suitable. Take care of your knees! ;)Best Regards,Ells&Pills