 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19685074 Edited 21 August 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This small update adds a difficulty selection screen. It’s very challenging to please all players, as all players are different. There are casual gamers, there are hardcore gamers, and everyone has different levels of patience.

As a result, we have created three difficulty levels:
  • Easy. At this difficulty level, the stability of the chair is increased by 2 times. You would have to intentionally do something foolish for the chair to tip over during the descent..
  • Normal. The chair's stability remains unchanged from what it was before this update.
  • Hard. The chair's stability has been returned to approximate values as it was at the game's release. This is the original, classic version of the game.

We hope that now most of you will find a difficulty level that you consider suitable. Take care of your knees! ;)

Best Regards,
Ells&Pills

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link