This small update to Starground continues to refine changes made in 0.14.1. This update includes a large variety of bug fixes, as well as some minor balancing.
The save/load menu has also been upgraded, now with the ability to fuzzy search, as well as options for autosave interval, number of autosaves, and separating autosaves into their own section and folder as to not confuse them with other regular saves.
Additions
Added numbers to various sliders in the option menu
Added two options for configuring autosaves (time interval and count)
Added the ability to fuzzy search for saves in the save/load menu
Changes
Made it so that the tree of wisdom's text box is not affected by lighting
Decreased the cooldown of the sparkstone from 1.0 to 0.5
Increased the attack range of spider minions
Moved autosaves into a separate section while saving/loading
Fixes
Fixed an issue where splitters would break when a mover grabs items from them
Fixed an issue where sorting inventories wasn't working (thanks xefensor!)
Fixed an issue where the surge protector didn't update its warning on multiplayer (thanks yochic!)
Fixed a potential crash related to bees on multiplayer
Fixed a potential crash related to splitters accessing an invalid item
Fixed an issue where player death would sometimes not sync on multiplayer (thanks DevNinYa!)
Fixed an issue where multiplayer clients could place multiple bombs in one click (thanks Ace!)
Fixed an issue where movers would not push items into researchers that needed them (thanks xefensor!)
Fixed an issue where researchers could get stuck in an active state once a research is finished
Fixed an issue where entering and exiting text boxes in the pause menu would cause the player to start mining and moving again
Fixed a potential crash caused by using nuclear bombs in the dungeons
Changed files in this update