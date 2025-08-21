This small update to Starground continues to refine changes made in 0.14.1. This update includes a large variety of bug fixes, as well as some minor balancing.

The save/load menu has also been upgraded, now with the ability to fuzzy search, as well as options for autosave interval, number of autosaves, and separating autosaves into their own section and folder as to not confuse them with other regular saves.

Additions

Added numbers to various sliders in the option menu

Added two options for configuring autosaves (time interval and count)

Added the ability to fuzzy search for saves in the save/load menu

Changes

Made it so that the tree of wisdom's text box is not affected by lighting

Decreased the cooldown of the sparkstone from 1.0 to 0.5

Increased the attack range of spider minions

Moved autosaves into a separate section while saving/loading

Fixes