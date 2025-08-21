 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19684925 Edited 21 August 2025 – 15:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Inventory now supports item locking — keep your items safe from selling and sorting.
  • Capped stats now show overflow in red brackets, helping you optimize your build more effectively.
  • Added a label that displays the total sell value of all items when using the Sell All button.
  • Resolved an issue with the shared storage notice panel not disappearing.
  • Crit chance cap 50%→100%, autoskill cooldown -1%→-0.5% per node, heal duration 0.5s→0.2s per node.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3061691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link