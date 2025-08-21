- Inventory now supports item locking — keep your items safe from selling and sorting.
- Capped stats now show overflow in red brackets, helping you optimize your build more effectively.
- Added a label that displays the total sell value of all items when using the Sell All button.
- Resolved an issue with the shared storage notice panel not disappearing.
- Crit chance cap 50%→100%, autoskill cooldown -1%→-0.5% per node, heal duration 0.5s→0.2s per node.
1.0.19 Update
