21 August 2025 Build 19684860 Edited 21 August 2025 – 14:19:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- NEW hidden achievement: just open a save, and if you already met the condition, the achievement will be triggered. (oops, it seems I accidentally revealed what the achievement is about in the last patch note).
- Minor UI improvements

