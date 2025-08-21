 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19684820 Edited 21 August 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Suvivors,

we have a new update ready for you!

Fixed/Changed


  • Dialogues and ambient sounds now appear gradually.
  • When you deal damage to an enemy with your chosen character, the enemy's mesh material will glow red for a moment.
  • Two options have been added to the game's settings for the features above.
  • Fixed the resources on the hill in the camp - they're now infinite again.
  • Improved the Outbreak quest in Eden City - the conversation interactions will now always work.
  • Smaller general improvements.


Thank you for your feedback so far, please keep it coming! We will continue working on improving the game, to ensure you're experiencing Survive the Fall in the best way possible.

Also, if you haven't done it by now, please leave us a review - this also helps us a lot!

Your teams from
Angry Bull Studio & Toplitz Productions



What are you waiting for? Start your survival now!










