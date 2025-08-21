Hello vikings!

There were a few bugs reported, so we wanted to update today fixing them:

A bug wouldn’t allow to use the extra levels added in Yggdrasil when playing KAOS.

While playing Lorcan, using some relics could crash the game.

Amaranth’s summons behavior has been enhanced in Remnants of Corruption rooms.

Enemies could be displayed behind some doors in Remnants of Corruption.

Lili’s laser could multiply indefinitely in some cases.

Remnants of Corruption dynamic soundtrack bug is now fixed.

Other small improvements.

Thanks again for your bug reports! ːNA_Gnokiː

Physical Editions

Nintendo Switch and PS5 Standard and Collector’s Edition are available for preorder!!

You can find all the info in this post:

