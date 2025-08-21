 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19684811 Edited 21 August 2025 – 14:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello vikings!

There were a few bugs reported, so we wanted to update today fixing them:

 

  • A bug wouldn’t allow to use the extra levels added in Yggdrasil when playing KAOS.

  • While playing Lorcan, using some relics could crash the game.

  • Amaranth’s summons behavior has been enhanced in Remnants of Corruption rooms.

  • Enemies could be displayed behind some doors in Remnants of Corruption.

  • Lili’s laser could multiply indefinitely in some cases.

  • Remnants of Corruption dynamic soundtrack bug is now fixed.

  • Other small improvements.

Thanks again for your bug reports! ːNA_Gnokiː

Physical Editions

Nintendo Switch and PS5 Standard and Collector’s Edition are available for preorder!!

You can find all the info in this post:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2068280/announcements/detail/526475421347217538?snr=2___

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

