This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Lorem ipsum hoc eventum postea addetur.

Now parties boost Happiness to 100.

Now, after unlocking certain upgrades, your department heads will give you additional explanations about their purpose, making it a bit easier to navigate the game’s features.

Now, if a technology you haven't licensed yet is about to become obsolete, you’ll see a warning in the store.

Fixed a bug where a technology could become obsolete immediately after being upgraded.

Made some additional tweaks to the obsolescence system.

Fixed a bug where clicking the “i” on an employee portrait popup could cause a softlock.

Scandals now occur slightly less frequently.

Now you can see who ordered an attack on your talents even if you don’t have Security Department built.

Removed the miracle that allowed Bobby Martin to become clean.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Please note that the beta is currently available in English only. Localizations are on the way and will be added soon.

