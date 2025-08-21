1. Optimized the cliff map display effect
2. Optimized the display effect of the archive interface
3. Added interface quick opening and closing methods
4. Added real-time explanation effect of skills
5. Optimized the refresh and stuttering of monsters in the scene
6. Optimize font effects
7. Added progress display in the dungeon
8. Solved the problem of individual monster death errors Subsequent similar situations will not affect normal clearance
9. The store has added a new Shenxiao Jade fashion and decoration with a unit price of 1
Updated the guideline to optimize lag
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update