1. Optimized the cliff map display effect

2. Optimized the display effect of the archive interface

3. Added interface quick opening and closing methods

4. Added real-time explanation effect of skills

5. Optimized the refresh and stuttering of monsters in the scene

6. Optimize font effects

7. Added progress display in the dungeon

8. Solved the problem of individual monster death errors Subsequent similar situations will not affect normal clearance

9. The store has added a new Shenxiao Jade fashion and decoration with a unit price of 1