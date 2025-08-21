 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19684732 Edited 21 August 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Propeller-Head now has sight, so he will now only start the chase if you are inside his range and if he can see you... He will stop chasing you if you get outside his range (as before), but you can now also kite him around walls and such, and if he can't see you for 10 seconds, he will stop chasing.

2. Toys can now break glass and get chased by cyborgs at lower velocities...

