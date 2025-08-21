1. Propeller-Head now has sight, so he will now only start the chase if you are inside his range and if he can see you... He will stop chasing you if you get outside his range (as before), but you can now also kite him around walls and such, and if he can't see you for 10 seconds, he will stop chasing.
2. Toys can now break glass and get chased by cyborgs at lower velocities...
Update 0.69 - PropellerHead Overhaul
Update notes via Steam Community
