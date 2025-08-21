🖐️ Unarmed Movement: Improved arm animations when no weapons are equipped
🔊 Weapon Audio: Added sound attenuation on certain weapons for better immersion
🕵️ Stealth Movement: Enhanced crouch movement for smoother gameplay
Smoother Moves & Sharper Sounds
