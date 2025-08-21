 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19684624 Edited 21 August 2025 – 13:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes
- Fixed bug naming “Luca” to all imported creatures.
- Fixed water and terrain visual bug, showing water in slopes.
- Fixed skill tree order.
- Fixed visual clipping bug with planet’s data layers.

Changes
- Improved and increased the power of water modificator tool.
- Improved and increased the power of terrain modificator tool.

Changed files in this update

