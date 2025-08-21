- Fixed the hole behind the fridge in Flat.
- Fixed fridge textures in Flat.
- Optimized textures in Flat.
- Fixed spawn points in Flat.
Gameplay and Crashes:
- Fixed an occasional server crash during Battle Royale and Floor is Lava gameplay when a player leaves.
- Fixed an issue preventing adding a friend to the lobby after a solo game.
- Fixed tab duplication in the store.
- Fixed missing settings rows after clicking on the question mark.
- Fixed category switching in settings.
- Fixed a possible crash on purchase cancellation
Changed files in this update