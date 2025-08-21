 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19684592 Edited 21 August 2025 – 15:19:49 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Content:
  • Fixed the hole behind the fridge in Flat.
  • Fixed fridge textures in Flat.
  • Optimized textures in Flat.
  • Fixed spawn points in Flat.


Gameplay and Crashes:
  • Fixed an occasional server crash during Battle Royale and Floor is Lava gameplay when a player leaves.
  • Fixed an issue preventing adding a friend to the lobby after a solo game.
  • Fixed tab duplication in the store.
  • Fixed missing settings rows after clicking on the question mark.
  • Fixed category switching in settings.
  • Fixed a possible crash on purchase cancellation

