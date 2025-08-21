This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, my lord lords! A new issue of the feature log is here!

Equipment and the blacksmith shop have been completed

Let's start with the equipment-related features first.

Different helmets will change the effect of the avatar in battles.

Helmets can protect your head from damage as much as possible during sword fights.

Currently, sword fights have refined different attack locations.

If the head is hit and the helmet check is bypassed, it will forcibly take critical damage.

In addition to the head, there are also the torso, arms, and legs.

Hitting the legs or arms will result in 70% damage, while hitting the torso will cause normal damage.

Hitting the legs or arms will incur some penalties from the weapon.

An injured arm may affect the attack interval, while an injured leg or foot will impact movement speed.

Alternatively, sell it. It will be sold at different prices based on its level and attributes, and there will certainly be a certain amount of fluctuation

The key attribute required for a blacksmith is knowledge.

Knowledge directly affects the monthly upper limit of quality improvement.

The cycle for forging equipment is fixed to end in 6 months.

We need to improve the quality within a limited time to achieve better results.

Each month, players can help once, and up to 3 points of quality can be added based on your knowledge ability

The blacksmith shop can upgrade weapons and equipment to a maximum of Level 3.

Some relevant blacksmith events will be triggered each month to improve quality.

There are good ones and bad ones; of course, most of them are mainly aimed at improving quality.

Currently, the equipment functions and the blacksmith shop have not yet been updated and implemented.

Through exploration, we can obtain Level 4 or Level 5 equipment.

Of course, apart from equipment, you can also obtain some other things, even more wonderful ones.

Currently, the latest version of the game is the "new_test_version" within the DEV test, which has undergone quite a few changes. If you're interested, you can switch to it yourself.