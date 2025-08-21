Issues fixed:
* Fixed crash when dragging equipped item to empty inventory or stash slot.
* Fixed bug where Demonic Spawn in Tower of Voraghul would despawn immediately.
* Fixed bug where the quest Chasing Voraghul couldn't be completed.
* Fixed bug where last tick from damage-over-time and heal-over-time spells didn't resolve.
v0.3.4
