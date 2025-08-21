 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19684528 Edited 21 August 2025 – 17:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're pushing out a patch today with the following updates, but will have more to come in future updates:

  • Added option to invert the Y-axis for player controls

  • Added option to increase sensitivity for finer control adjustments

  • Improved physics performance

  • Fixed S Rank calculation bug in the level 9 to 5

  • Added new music tracks to specific maps for enhanced atmosphere.

  • Achievement progress no longer carries over from the demo version of the game.

Thank you all again for the feedback you have sent us through the Discord, Steam Forums and comments on the announcement posts! We truly appreciate all of your positive words for Monster Mop Up. As a reminder, reviews do help us a lot alongside all the feedback, and the launch discount is ending soon - only one more week!

Changed files in this update

