We're pushing out a patch today with the following updates, but will have more to come in future updates:

Added option to invert the Y-axis for player controls

Added option to increase sensitivity for finer control adjustments

Improved physics performance

Fixed S Rank calculation bug in the level 9 to 5

Added new music tracks to specific maps for enhanced atmosphere.

Achievement progress no longer carries over from the demo version of the game.

Thank you all again for the feedback you have sent us through the Discord, Steam Forums and comments on the announcement posts! We truly appreciate all of your positive words for Monster Mop Up. As a reminder, reviews do help us a lot alongside all the feedback, and the launch discount is ending soon - only one more week!