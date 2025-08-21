 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19684405 Edited 21 August 2025 – 13:46:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug regarding checkpoints flinging you

Fixed a bug regarding checkpoints spawning you mid air

Fixed a bug with the campaign not loading for some computers



Reworked the Menu to be more navigable



Added New Song For Menu



Added Online Multiplayer (Up to 4 players per lobby for 20 players max at a time)



Added Item Skins:

-Collapse

-Celebration

-Dieback



Added 2 New Stage 3s to make the endgame more interesting:

-Oceanic

-Photosphere



Added 2 New Interactables:

-Palm Trees

-Static Mines

-Broken Machine



Added 3 New Items:

-Coconut

-Camera

-Balloon



Added 1 New Enemy:

-Shaper



Optimized the game

Added Shortcuts for some Bosses in the Extra Challenges if you have beaten it before

Reworked Some Maps to be more interesting to navigate for early game players

Added 2 New Logbook Entries

Added 2 New Achievments

Fixed achievments not loading in when joining with connection after you get them

