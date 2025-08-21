Fixed a bug regarding checkpoints flinging you
Fixed a bug regarding checkpoints spawning you mid air
Fixed a bug with the campaign not loading for some computers
Reworked the Menu to be more navigable
Added New Song For Menu
Added Online Multiplayer (Up to 4 players per lobby for 20 players max at a time)
Added Item Skins:
-Collapse
-Celebration
-Dieback
Added 2 New Stage 3s to make the endgame more interesting:
-Oceanic
-Photosphere
Added 2 New Interactables:
-Palm Trees
-Static Mines
-Broken Machine
Added 3 New Items:
-Coconut
-Camera
-Balloon
Added 1 New Enemy:
-Shaper
Optimized the game
Added Shortcuts for some Bosses in the Extra Challenges if you have beaten it before
Reworked Some Maps to be more interesting to navigate for early game players
Added 2 New Logbook Entries
Added 2 New Achievments
Fixed achievments not loading in when joining with connection after you get them
