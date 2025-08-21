Fixed a bug regarding checkpoints flinging you



Fixed a bug regarding checkpoints spawning you mid air



Fixed a bug with the campaign not loading for some computers







Reworked the Menu to be more navigable







Added New Song For Menu







Added Online Multiplayer (Up to 4 players per lobby for 20 players max at a time)







Added Item Skins:



-Collapse



-Celebration



-Dieback







Added 2 New Stage 3s to make the endgame more interesting:



-Oceanic



-Photosphere







Added 2 New Interactables:



-Palm Trees



-Static Mines



-Broken Machine







Added 3 New Items:



-Coconut



-Camera



-Balloon







Added 1 New Enemy:



-Shaper







Optimized the game



Added Shortcuts for some Bosses in the Extra Challenges if you have beaten it before



Reworked Some Maps to be more interesting to navigate for early game players



Added 2 New Logbook Entries



Added 2 New Achievments



Fixed achievments not loading in when joining with connection after you get them