fixes
- fixed the description of in-game Clown Fiesta and Tunak Tunak Tuna achievements.
- fixed Steam's Missing Achievements
- fixed Dark Bramble achievement not progressing
- fixed Size Matters Upgrade lvl 13 costing 50k when it should be 500k
to report any bugs, feel free to visit the discord available in the steam page
stay tuned for more stuff soon <3
Hotfix 1.0.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update