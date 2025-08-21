 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19684354 Edited 21 August 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
fixes

- fixed the description of in-game Clown Fiesta and Tunak Tunak Tuna achievements.
- fixed Steam's Missing Achievements
- fixed Dark Bramble achievement not progressing
- fixed Size Matters Upgrade lvl 13 costing 50k when it should be 500k

to report any bugs, feel free to visit the discord available in the steam page
stay tuned for more stuff soon <3

Changed files in this update

Depot 3587081
