1 添加了一些攻击添加了轻微的前移效果
2 添加了常用攻击可以在攻击发动的一瞬间按下左右方向键来
转换攻击角度的功能，注意要在非锁定的状态下
3 修改了物品浮空的问题
4 修改了设置界面画质选项
5 修改了开始界面部分文字
6 修改了部分场景打光的问题
7 小游戏商店页面冲突
8 修改了部分怪物的前摇动作
9 修改了视频初始加载图片
10 修改了部分敌人远程攻击特效遮挡动作的问题
11 调整了部分敌人的攻击力
其他玩家反馈的建议还在修改中
202508212100
