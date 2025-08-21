 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19684238 Edited 21 August 2025 – 13:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Slightly reduced weight of common items in the item pool. (60% > 55.5%)

- Halved collection requirements.

- Adjusted a few achievements.

Changed files in this update

Windows The Dark Realm Depot 1918791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link