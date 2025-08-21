 Skip to content
Major 21 August 2025 Build 19684205
Update notes via Steam Community

Upon updating the game, steam has been resetting saved data. I am currently working on resolving the issue and will announce when it has been resolved, possibly by implementing Cloud Saves. I recommend you hold off playing until this issue has been resolved due to the fact that it would require another updated to be implemented. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3106331
