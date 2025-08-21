 Skip to content
21 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

🚗 Hey Awesome Drivers!

We have the next update ready!

Here's what we did:

  • NEW TOW TRUCKS

We’re adding new tow trucks to the game - 3 new models. You can now buy them at the Tow Truck Shop, located in the new part of the map. Some of them can carry more than one car.

  • The Towminator

  • Truck Norris

  • Loadasaurus Rex

  • NEW PART OF THE MAP

As we mentioned, we’re adding a new part of the map. You’ll find the Tow Truck Shop there, a new Time Attack, and... an abandoned ski jump.

  • NEW SIDE QUESTS

    We’re also adding new Side Quests - these involve delivering cars or wrecks to specific NPCs. You’ll recognize where a Side Quest is available by the exclamation mark above the NPC and on the map.

  • added better NPC animations

  • added the 'Overall Condition' to the Car Value screen

  • made bigger parking lot at the police station

  • improved the tow truck reset button in case one gets stuck

  • fixed the listing and seller logic so new offers don’t stop coming in after 3–4 listings

  • improved opening of the doors in Misslebishi Evil

  • some optimization improvements

  • fixes to Japanese and Polish translations

P.S.

A short reminder about updating the game here:

Sometimes you can have a problem with launching the game (or some parts of it) after the update. This issue could be related to Steam and not the game itself. If you encounter a problem like that, please check your local files here:

We're still open for your opinions, suggestions, and all the feedback - it helps us improve the game!

Join our Discord ːsteamhappyː

🏎️ Used Cars Simulator Dev Crew

