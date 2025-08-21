🚗 Hey Awesome Drivers!

We have the next update ready!

Here's what we did:

NEW TOW TRUCKS

We’re adding new tow trucks to the game - 3 new models. You can now buy them at the Tow Truck Shop, located in the new part of the map. Some of them can carry more than one car.

The Towminator

Truck Norris

Loadasaurus Rex

NEW PART OF THE MAP

As we mentioned, we’re adding a new part of the map. You’ll find the Tow Truck Shop there, a new Time Attack, and... an abandoned ski jump.

NEW SIDE QUESTS We’re also adding new Side Quests - these involve delivering cars or wrecks to specific NPCs. You’ll recognize where a Side Quest is available by the exclamation mark above the NPC and on the map.

added better NPC animations

added the 'Overall Condition' to the Car Value screen

made bigger parking lot at the police station

improved the tow truck reset button in case one gets stuck

fixed the listing and seller logic so new offers don’t stop coming in after 3–4 listings

improved opening of the doors in Misslebishi Evil

some optimization improvements

fixes to Japanese and Polish translations

P.S.

A short reminder about updating the game here:

Sometimes you can have a problem with launching the game (or some parts of it) after the update. This issue could be related to Steam and not the game itself. If you encounter a problem like that, please check your local files here:

We're still open for your opinions, suggestions, and all the feedback - it helps us improve the game!

🏎️ Used Cars Simulator Dev Crew