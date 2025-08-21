Hello, it’s been a while!In this update, the game is now available in three new languages.A huge thank you to everyone who contributed their translations!- Slovak translation – JediWithADragon- Greek translation – teolev :3- Korean translation – 후우For more details on translations into other languages, please check the following thread:Also, last month marked the 3rd anniversary since this game’s release.It means a lot to us that so many people are still enjoying it today.On Yuji Ninomiya’s YouTube channel, who is in charge of the game’s music and sound design, you can find live piano performances of the game’s music.We hope you’ll take this opportunity to listen and enjoy.