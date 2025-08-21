 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19684086 Edited 21 August 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, it’s been a while!

In this update, the game is now available in three new languages.
A huge thank you to everyone who contributed their translations!

- Slovak translation – JediWithADragon
- Greek translation – teolev :3
- Korean translation – 후우

For more details on translations into other languages, please check the following thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2057080/discussions/0/3454842150488487381/



Also, last month marked the 3rd anniversary since this game’s release.
It means a lot to us that so many people are still enjoying it today.

On Yuji Ninomiya’s YouTube channel, who is in charge of the game’s music and sound design, you can find live piano performances of the game’s music.
We hope you’ll take this opportunity to listen and enjoy.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2057081
macOS 64-bit Depot 2057082
