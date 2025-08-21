Welcome to the Moldy Mushroom Update, chefs!
Any great school cafeteria comes with a small chance of ingesting mold, so Principal Clucker has decided to unleash it upon Middlesville Cafeteria. Not only will Mold take away 3pts from infected ingredients, there's a 50/50 chance it'll spread whenever it touches an untarnished ingredient! Be careful, Mold can be found from many sources: customers, ingredients, and even some helpers!
To counteract this problem we've introduced 6 new mushrooms who tend to prefer keeping their distance.
Principal Clucker has recruited 4 new customers, all of which have a chance of turning ingredients moldy!
Lastly, there's a brand new Moldy Mushroom starter pantry alongside 3 relevant new helpers!
Aside from content, I want to highlight a few big quality of life changes:
(Settings) Target Framerate (so your computer doesn't try too hard)
(Settings) Ingredient Input Method (drag-drop vs click-drop, see details in patch notes)
New physics colliders
Improved tooltips (they don't go offscreen)
As always there's a bunch of bug fixes and what not detailed in the patch notes. We're excited for y'all to check out all this Mold and let us know what you think!
Keep cooking on,
Chef Schu
v0.8.26 Patch Notes
Content
Added MOLD mechanic
-3 pts to ingredient, can spread to other ingredients on touch
6 new Fungi ingredients
4 new moldy customers
3 new helpers
New moldy starter pantry
Quality of Life
Reworked Tooltips
They can no longer be offscreen
When hovering ingredients/helpers in your pantry there is a static tooltip that won't cover other ingredients/helpers in your pantry so you can see all synergies
Added icons for Aprons/Modes to show which combinations you've completed (same as pantries)
Added target framerate to settings
Added "Drag-Drop" vs "Click-Drop" input method option in settings
Drag-Drop is the original input method. Click-Drop changes it so when you click the ingredient it sticks to your cursor until you click again to place it. This should be a huge accessibility improvement for users who find it difficult to constantly hold down a mouse and for laptop trackpad input.
Adjusted rotation sensitivity, made it framerate independent
Added one-way rotation with right click while dragging
Changed "Fire Helper" button colors to be more accessible
Balance
Reworked all physics colliders
This was done to specifically solve an issue where the inner curve of ingredients (eggplant, chili, banana) didn't always collide properly. As a result all colliders should be more accurate. This is a big change so if you notice anything working in a way you wouldn't expect, please let us know!
Basic Bundle is now called Mystery Box (since it can be literally anything, not just the basics)
Squid wiggles even when off the omelet
"Mushroom" renamed to "Baby Bella Mushroom", unlocks Portabello Mushroom instead of Pickle
Pickle is currently unlocked from the start, but will be unlocked by something in the future
Pineapple is Soft (had no texture previously)
Art
New art for crates: Mystery Box, Dairy Crate
New Dairy icon
Replaced Milk Jug with BBQ Sauce helper (+2 to Meats)
Renamed "Superstitious Supervisor" to "Lenny the Observant" (cuz he deserves a name)
Bug Fixes
Fixed bug where dollar/quarter indicators sometimes didn't appear when dragging ingredients
Fixed bug where large ingredients sometimes weren't large (for real this time)
Fixed bug where adjustment timer could block input
Fixed bug where rotating omelet could have ingredients snatched by conveyor belt
Fixed bug where duplicated Hater Helpers didn't retain their value
Fixed bug where pointing customers would point at Principal Clucker
Principal Clucker is displeased and has placed Mrs Gee Gee on probation
Fixed bug where gold ingredients wouldn't highlight in pantry when they should
Fixed Big Boss Bertha's sprite
Fools Gold no longer triggers while trashing
Fixed bug where there could be duplicate crates in starter pantries with more common crates
Fixed bug where "Take Random" tooltip said "ingredient" when taking a random helper
Fixed bug where Round tooltip was positioned weirdly + round text overlaps less often
