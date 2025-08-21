Welcome to the Moldy Mushroom Update, chefs!

Any great school cafeteria comes with a small chance of ingesting mold, so Principal Clucker has decided to unleash it upon Middlesville Cafeteria. Not only will Mold take away 3pts from infected ingredients, there's a 50/50 chance it'll spread whenever it touches an untarnished ingredient! Be careful, Mold can be found from many sources: customers, ingredients, and even some helpers!

To counteract this problem we've introduced 6 new mushrooms who tend to prefer keeping their distance.

Principal Clucker has recruited 4 new customers, all of which have a chance of turning ingredients moldy!

Lastly, there's a brand new Moldy Mushroom starter pantry alongside 3 relevant new helpers!



Aside from content, I want to highlight a few big quality of life changes:

(Settings) Target Framerate (so your computer doesn't try too hard)

(Settings) Ingredient Input Method ( drag-drop vs click-drop , see details in patch notes)

New physics colliders

Improved tooltips (they don't go offscreen)

As always there's a bunch of bug fixes and what not detailed in the patch notes. We're excited for y'all to check out all this Mold and let us know what you think!

Keep cooking on,

Chef Schu

v0.8.26 Patch Notes

Content

Added MOLD mechanic -3 pts to ingredient, can spread to other ingredients on touch

6 new Fungi ingredients

4 new moldy customers

3 new helpers

New moldy starter pantry

Quality of Life

Reworked Tooltips They can no longer be offscreen When hovering ingredients/helpers in your pantry there is a static tooltip that won't cover other ingredients/helpers in your pantry so you can see all synergies

Added icons for Aprons/Modes to show which combinations you've completed (same as pantries)

Added target framerate to settings

Added " Drag-Drop " vs " Click-Drop " input method option in settings Drag-Drop is the original input method. Click-Drop changes it so when you click the ingredient it sticks to your cursor until you click again to place it. This should be a huge accessibility improvement for users who find it difficult to constantly hold down a mouse and for laptop trackpad input.

Adjusted rotation sensitivity, made it framerate independent

Added one-way rotation with right click while dragging

Changed "Fire Helper" button colors to be more accessible

Balance

Reworked all physics colliders This was done to specifically solve an issue where the inner curve of ingredients (eggplant, chili, banana) didn't always collide properly. As a result all colliders should be more accurate. This is a big change so if you notice anything working in a way you wouldn't expect, please let us know!

Basic Bundle is now called Mystery Box (since it can be literally anything, not just the basics)

Squid wiggles even when off the omelet

"Mushroom" renamed to "Baby Bella Mushroom", unlocks Portabello Mushroom instead of Pickle Pickle is currently unlocked from the start, but will be unlocked by something in the future

Pineapple is Soft (had no texture previously)

Art

New art for crates: Mystery Box, Dairy Crate

New Dairy icon

Replaced Milk Jug with BBQ Sauce helper (+2 to Meats)

Renamed "Superstitious Supervisor" to "Lenny the Observant" (cuz he deserves a name)

Bug Fixes