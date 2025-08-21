 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19683983 Edited 21 August 2025 – 13:06:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Each DLC has been fixed so that it will launch correctly from the launch options.
Please think of the DLC as separate entities. Save data will not be shared.

To launch the game, you will be presented with multiple launch options.
Select one of these to play the DLC version.

Changed files in this update

